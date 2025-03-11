In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i7 and Porsche 911, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i7 Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Cr (ex-showroom price) for eDrive50 M Sport and Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera. i7 gets a battery pack of up to 101.7 kWh. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i7 vs 911 Comparison