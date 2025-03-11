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BMW i7 vs Porsche 911

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i7 and Porsche 911, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i7 Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Cr (ex-showroom price) for eDrive50 M Sport and Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera. i7 gets a battery pack of up to 101.7 kWh. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i7 vs 911 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I7 911
BrandBMWPorsche
Price₹ 2.05 Cr₹ 2.11 Cr
Range550-625 km/charge-
Mileage-6 to 10.64 kmpl
Battery Capacity101.7 kWh-
Engine Capacity-2981 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time50 Minutes(150 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)-

Filters
i7
BMW i7
eDrive50 M Sport
₹2.05 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
911
Porsche 911
Carrera
₹2.11 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW i7 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Knob Selector
Headlight
Front Left Side
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
ElectricTwin-Turbo Flat-6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
101.7 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
603 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5 seconds4.2 seconds
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
449 bhp, 745 Nm-
Charging Time
50 Minutes(150 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
250 kmph293 kmph
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R21235 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Tyres
285 / 35 R21295 / 35 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
4 Doors2 Doors
Length
5391 mm4519 mm
Wheelbase
3215 mm2450 mm
Height
1544 mm1298 mm
Width
1950 mm1852 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraOptional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
PaintedBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseRemote Operated
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED,LEDLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
No3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable60000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
186+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch-
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Digital DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Lane Departure Warning
YesOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
YesOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
NoYes
Interior Colours
Merino Amarone/Merino Smoke White/Merino Mocha/Merino Black/Merino TartufoBlack, Slate Grey
Ventilated Seats
All-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
IndividualBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,13,72,1802,33,25,423
Ex-Showroom Price
2,05,00,0002,11,29,000
RTO
54,00021,66,900
Insurance
8,17,68029,023
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,59,3715,01,354
Expert Rating
-

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