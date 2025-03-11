In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i7 and Nissan GT-R, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i7 Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Cr (ex-showroom price) for eDrive50 M Sport and Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. i7 gets a battery pack of up to 101.7 kWh. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i7 vs GT-R Comparison