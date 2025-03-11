In 2026, when choosing between the BMW i7 and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW i7 Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Cr (ex-showroom price) for eDrive50 M Sport, Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d. i7 gets a battery pack of up to 101.7 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i7 vs S-Class [2021-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I7
|S-class [2021-2026]
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.05 Cr
|₹ 1.79 Cr
|Range
|550-625 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|101.7 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|50 Minutes(150 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)
|-