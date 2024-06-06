HT Auto
BMW i7 vs Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW i7 and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i7 Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive60 and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC. i7 gets a battery pack of up to 101.7 kwh. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i7 vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I7 Maybach gls [2021-2024]
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.95 Cr₹ 2.43 Cr
Range590-625 km/charge-
Mileage-8.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity101.7 kwh-
Engine Capacity-3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

i7
BMW i7
xDrive60
₹1.95 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
600 4MATIC
₹2.43 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Electric-
Engine Type
Electric4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
625 Km765
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.7 seconds-
Battery
101.7 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
536 bhp 745 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
240 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R21285 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Tyres
285 / 35 R21325 / 40 R22
Length
5391 mm5205
Wheelbase
3215 mm3135
Height
1544 mm1838
Width
1950 mm2030
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors5
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Seat Adjustment
26 Way2 Way
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,03,37,6172,77,64,405
Ex-Showroom Price
1,95,00,0002,43,10,000
RTO
58,00024,85,000
Insurance
7,79,1179,68,905
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,37,1345,96,765

