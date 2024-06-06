In 2024 when choosing among the BMW i7 and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i7 Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive60 and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC. i7 gets a battery pack of up to 101.7 kwh. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i7 vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I7
|Maybach gls [2021-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.95 Cr
|₹ 2.43 Cr
|Range
|590-625 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|8.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|101.7 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-