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BMW i7 vs Mercedes-Benz G-Class

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i7 and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i7 Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Cr (ex-showroom price) for eDrive50 M Sport and Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 450d. i7 gets a battery pack of up to 101.7 kWh. G-Class: 2989 cc engine, 8.47 to 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i7 vs G-Class Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I7 G-class
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.05 Cr₹ 2.9 Cr
Range550-625 km/charge-
Mileage-8.47 to 10 kmpl
Battery Capacity101.7 kWh-
Engine Capacity-2989 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time50 Minutes(150 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)-

Filters
i7
BMW i7
eDrive50 M Sport
₹2.05 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 450d
₹2.90 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW i7 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Ambient Lighting View
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
Electric-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
101.7 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
603 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5 seconds-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC)
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
449 bhp, 745 Nm-
Charging Time
50 Minutes(150 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)-
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R21R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Tyres
285 / 35 R2120
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Length
5391 mm4825 mm
Wheelbase
3215 mm2890 mm
Height
1544 mm1973 mm
Width
1950 mm2187 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
YesCladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Painted-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour (64)
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED,LEDLED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
No-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
18-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Digital Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoCentre & Both Axles
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
YesLevel 2
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherNappa Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
Merino Amarone/Merino Smoke White/Merino Mocha/Merino Black/Merino Tartufo-
Ventilated Seats
All-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Individual-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,13,72,1803,38,29,262
Ex-Showroom Price
2,05,00,0002,90,00,000
RTO
54,00036,79,000
Insurance
8,17,68011,49,762
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,59,3717,27,122
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined Diesel EngineOff-Road CapabilityLuxurious Interior

Cons

Cramped Second Row

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