In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i7 and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i7 Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Cr (ex-showroom price) for eDrive50 M Sport and Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 450d. i7 gets a battery pack of up to 101.7 kWh. G-Class: 2989 cc engine, 8.47 to 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i7 vs G-Class Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I7
|G-class
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.05 Cr
|₹ 2.9 Cr
|Range
|550-625 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|8.47 to 10 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|101.7 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2989 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|50 Minutes(150 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)
|-