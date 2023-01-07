HT Auto
Compare Cars
i7 vs AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

BMW i7 vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

i7
BMW i7
xDrive60
₹1.95 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
63 S 4MATIC Plus
₹2.60 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Electric-
Engine Type
ElectricM177 Biturbo V8
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
625 Km575
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.7 seconds3.2
Battery
101.7 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
536 bhp 745 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
240 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
12
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,03,37,6172,97,45,503
Ex-Showroom Price
1,95,00,0002,60,50,000
RTO
58,00026,59,000
Insurance
7,79,11710,36,003
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,37,1346,39,346
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

