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BMW i7 vs Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i7 and Mercedes-Benz AMG E63, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i7 Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Cr (ex-showroom price) for eDrive50 M Sport and Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (last recorded price) for S 4MATIC Plus. i7 gets a battery pack of up to 101.7 kWh. AMG E63: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i7 vs AMG E63 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I7 Amg e63
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.05 Cr₹ 1.7 Cr
Range550-625 km/charge-
Mileage-8.6 kmpl
Battery Capacity101.7 kWh-
Engine Capacity-3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time50 Minutes(150 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)-

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i7
BMW i7
eDrive50 M Sport
₹2.05 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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AMG E63
Mercedes-Benz AMG E63
S 4MATIC Plus
₹1.70 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW i7 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Electric4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
101.7 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
603 km569
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5 seconds3.4
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
449 bhp, 745 Nm-
Charging Time
50 Minutes(150 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R21265 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Tyres
285 / 35 R21295 / 30 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors4
Length
5391 mm4984
Wheelbase
3215 mm2939
Height
1544 mm1460
Width
1950 mm1907
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraAutomatic Parking
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
PaintedBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricElectric
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearNo
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED,LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
No3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
186+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch-
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Digital DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
Merino Amarone/Merino Smoke White/Merino Mocha/Merino Black/Merino TartufoBlack with Metal-weave Trim
Ventilated Seats
AllFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
IndividualBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,13,72,1801,94,41,514
Ex-Showroom Price
2,05,00,0001,70,00,000
RTO
54,00017,54,000
Insurance
8,17,6806,87,014
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,59,3714,17,873

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