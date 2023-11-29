In 2024 when choosing among the BMW i7 and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the BMW i7 and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i7 Price starts at Rs 1.95 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive60 and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic. i7 gets a battery pack of up to 101.7 kWh. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less