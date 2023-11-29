Saved Articles

BMW i7 vs Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW i7 and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

i7
BMW i7
xDrive60
₹1.95 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG E53 Cabriolet
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
4Matic
₹1.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Engine Type
Electric3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Driving Range
625 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.7 seconds4.5 seconds
Battery
101.7 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
536 bhp 745 Nm22 bhp 250 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
240 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraAutomatic Parking
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,03,37,6171,48,87,264
Ex-Showroom Price
1,95,00,0001,30,00,000
RTO
58,00013,54,000
Insurance
7,79,1175,32,764
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,37,1343,19,985

