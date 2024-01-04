Saved Articles

HT Auto
i7 vs AMG SL 55 Roadster

BMW i7 vs Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW i7 and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, ...Read More

i7
BMW i7
xDrive60
₹1.95 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG SL 55 Roadster
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster
4MATIC+
₹2.35 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Engine Type
Electric4.0-litre twin-turbo V8
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axleNo
Driving Range
625 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.7 seconds3.9 seconds
Battery
101.7 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
536 bhp 745 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable3982 cc, DOHC
Max Speed
240 kmph295 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
360 Camera-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,03,37,6172,68,42,169
Ex-Showroom Price
1,95,00,0002,35,00,000
RTO
58,00024,04,000
Insurance
7,79,1179,37,669
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,37,1345,76,942

