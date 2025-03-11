In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i7 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i7 Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Cr (ex-showroom price) for eDrive50 M Sport and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4Matic Plus. i7 gets a battery pack of up to 101.7 kWh. AMG GLE Coupe: 2999 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i7 vs AMG GLE Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I7
|Amg gle coupe
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.05 Cr
|₹ 1.45 Cr
|Range
|550-625 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|9.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|101.7 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|50 Minutes(150 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)
|-