In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i7 and Maserati Quattroporte, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i7 Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Cr (ex-showroom price) for eDrive50 M Sport and Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. i7 gets a battery pack of up to 101.7 kWh. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i7 vs Quattroporte Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I7
|Quattroporte
|Brand
|BMW
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 2.05 Cr
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|Range
|550-625 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|101.7 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|50 Minutes(150 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)
|-