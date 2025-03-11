In 2026, when choosing between the BMW i7 and Land Rover Range Rover, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW i7 Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Cr (ex-showroom price) for eDrive50 M Sport, Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel. i7 gets a battery pack of up to 101.7 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i7 vs Range Rover Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I7
|Range rover
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 2.05 Cr
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|Range
|550-625 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|101.7 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|50 Minutes(150 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)
|-