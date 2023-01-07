HT Auto

BMW i7 vs BMW M5

i7
BMW i7
xDrive60
₹1.95 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
M5
BMW M5
Competition
₹1.69 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Electric-
Engine Type
ElectricTwin-Turbocharged V8
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
625 Km620
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.7 seconds3.3
Battery
101.7 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
536 bhp 745 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
240 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
12
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,03,37,6171,93,16,272
Ex-Showroom Price
1,95,00,0001,68,90,000
RTO
58,00017,43,000
Insurance
7,79,1176,82,772
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,37,1344,15,182
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

