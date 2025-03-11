In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i7 and BMW M4 Competition, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i7 Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Cr (ex-showroom price) for eDrive50 M Sport and BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive. i7 gets a battery pack of up to 101.7 kWh. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i7 vs M4 Competition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I7
|M4 competition
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 2.05 Cr
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|Range
|550-625 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|9.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|101.7 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|50 Minutes(150 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)
|-