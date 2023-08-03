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HomeCompare Carsi5 vs Vellfire [2020-2023]

BMW i5 vs Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]

In 2026, when choosing between the BMW i5 and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive, Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i5 vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I5 Vellfire [2020-2023]
BrandBMWToyota
Price₹ 1.2 Cr₹ 87 Lakhs
Range455-516 km/charge948
Battery Capacity83.9 kWh-
Charging Time4 hours 15 min.-

Filters
i5
BMW i5
M60 xDrive
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vellfire [2020-2023]
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]
Hybrid
₹87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW i5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
83.9 kWh-
Electric Motor
22 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
516 km948
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.8 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
795 Nm198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
601 bhp115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Charging Time
4 hours 15 min.-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Speed
230 Kmph-
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R20225 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R20225 / 60 R17
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Bootspace
490 litres-
Seating Capacity
4 Person7
Doors
4 Doors5
Length
5060 mm4935
Wheelbase
2995 mm3000
Height
1505 mm1895
Width
1900 mm1850
Features
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000160000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,92,4711,01,89,715
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,50,00089,90,000
RTO
54,0008,99,030
Insurance
4,87,9713,00,185
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,68,5112,19,016

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