In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i5 and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive and Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i5 vs Panamera Comparison