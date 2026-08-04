In 2026, when choosing between the BMW i5 and Porsche Macan EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive, Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i5 vs Macan EV Comparison