In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i5 and Porsche 718, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive and Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i5 vs 718 Comparison