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BMW i5 vs Porsche 718

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i5 and Porsche 718, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive and Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i5 vs 718 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I5 718
BrandBMWPorsche
Price₹ 1.2 Cr₹ 85.46 Lakhs
Range455-516 km/charge-
Mileage-9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity83.9 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1988 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time4 hours 15 min.-

Filters
i5
BMW i5
M60 xDrive
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW i5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Rear View
Left Side View
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
83.9 kWh-
Electric Motor
2-
Driving Range
516 km729.54
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.8 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
795 Nm380 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
601 bhp295 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Charging Time
4 hours 15 min.-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Speed
230 Kmph-
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R20235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R20265 / 458 R18
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows1
Bootspace
490 litres275
Seating Capacity
4 Person2
Doors
4 Doors2
Length
5060 mm4379
Wheelbase
2995 mm2475
Height
1505 mm1295
Width
1900 mm1801
Features
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesOptional
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Headlights
LEDBi-Xenon Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesOptional
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesOptional
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather + Alcantara
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,92,4711,43,89,712
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,50,0001,25,63,000
RTO
54,00013,10,300
Insurance
4,87,9715,15,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,68,5113,09,291
Expert Rating
-

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