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BMW i5 vs Mercedes-Benz GLE

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive and Mercedes-Benz GLE Price starts at Rs. 99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300d AMG Line. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. GLE: 1993 cc engine, 9 to 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i5 vs GLE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I5 Gle
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.2 Cr₹ 99 Lakhs
Range455-516 km/charge-
Mileage-9 to 9.7 kmpl
Battery Capacity83.9 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1993 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 hours 15 min.-

Filters
i5
BMW i5
M60 xDrive
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
300d AMG Line
₹99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW i5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
83.9 kWh-
Electric Motor
2-
Driving Range
516 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.8 seconds6.9 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
795 Nm550 Nm @ 1800-2200rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
601 bhp265 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Charging Time
4 hours 15 min.-
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Max Speed
230 Kmph230 kmph
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R20R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R20R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
490 litres-
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Length
5060 mm4924 mm
Wheelbase
2995 mm2995 mm
Height
1505 mm1795 mm
Width
1900 mm2157 mm
Features
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,92,4711,16,05,221
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,50,00099,00,000
RTO
54,00012,91,500
Insurance
4,87,9714,13,221
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,68,5112,49,441

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