In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i5 vs AMG E53 Cabriolet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I5
|Amg e53 cabriolet
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|Range
|455-516 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|11.48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|83.9 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 hours 15 min.
|-