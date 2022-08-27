In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i5 and Maserati Levante, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive and Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i5 vs Levante Comparison