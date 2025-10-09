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HomeCompare Carsi5 vs RX [2017-2023]

BMW i5 vs Lexus RX [2017-2023]

In 2026, when choosing between the BMW i5 and Lexus RX [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive, Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i5 vs RX [2017-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I5 Rx [2017-2023]
BrandBMWLexus
Price₹ 1.2 Cr₹ 1.04 Cr
Range455-516 km/charge1076
Battery Capacity83.9 kWh1.9 kwh
Charging Time4 hours 15 min.-

Filters
i5
BMW i5
M60 xDrive
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RX [2017-2023]
Lexus RX [2017-2023]
450hL
₹1.04 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
83.9 kWh-
Electric Motor
22 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
516 km1076
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.8 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
795 Nm335 Nm @ 4600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
601 bhp259 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Charging Time
4 hours 15 min.-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Speed
230 Kmph-
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R20235 / 65 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R20235 / 65 R18
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Bootspace
490 litres211
Seating Capacity
4 Person7
Doors
4 Doors5
Length
5060 mm5000
Wheelbase
2995 mm2790
Height
1505 mm1700
Width
1900 mm1895
Features
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,92,4711,19,21,309
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,50,0001,03,95,000
RTO
54,00010,93,500
Insurance
4,87,9714,32,309
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,68,5112,56,235

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