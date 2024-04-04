In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i5 and Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive and Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i5 vs Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I5
|Range rover velar [2017-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|₹ 79.87 Lakhs
|Range
|455-516 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|83.9 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 hours 15 min.
|-