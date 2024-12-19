In 2026, when choosing between the BMW i5 and Land Rover Range Rover Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive, Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i5 vs Range Rover Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I5
|Range rover sport
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|Range
|455-516 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|83.9 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4 hours 15 min.
|-