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BMW i5 vs Land Rover Range Rover Sport

In 2026, when choosing between the BMW i5 and Land Rover Range Rover Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive, Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i5 vs Range Rover Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I5 Range rover sport
BrandBMWLand Rover
Price₹ 1.2 Cr₹ 1.4 Cr
Range455-516 km/charge-
Battery Capacity83.9 kWh-
Charging Time4 hours 15 min.-

Filters
i5
BMW i5
M60 xDrive
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic
₹1.40 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW i5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Steering Controls
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
Configuration Selector Knob
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
83.9 kWh-
Electric Motor
2-
Driving Range
516 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.8 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
795 Nm550 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
601 bhp394 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Charging Time
4 hours 15 min.-
Fuel Type
ElectricMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
230 Kmph-
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R2022
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R2022
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
490 litres-
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Length
5060 mm-
Wheelbase
2995 mm2997 mm
Height
1505 mm-
Width
1900 mm-
Features
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver (with light)
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Separate Zone with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Heater
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,92,4711,60,14,441
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,50,0001,39,90,000
RTO
54,00014,53,000
Insurance
4,87,9715,70,941
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,68,5113,44,212

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Latest Car & Bike News

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The BMW i5 M60 xDrive boasts of 600 bhp and 820 Nm of torque with a promised 0-100 kmph acceleration in 3.8 seconds and a range of up to 516 km on a single charge
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Latest Videos

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