In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i5 and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive and Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i5 vs Range Rover Velar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I5
|Range rover velar
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|Range
|455-516 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|83.9 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 hours 15 min.
|-