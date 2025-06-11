In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i5 and Land Rover Discovery, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive and Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i5 vs Discovery Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I5
|Discovery
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|Range
|455-516 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|83.9 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 hours 15 min.
|-