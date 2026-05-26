In 2026, when choosing between the BMW i5 and Land Rover Defender, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive, Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i5 vs Defender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I5
|Defender
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|455-516 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|83.9 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4 hours 15 min.
|-