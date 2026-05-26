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BMW i5 vs Land Rover Defender

In 2026, when choosing between the BMW i5 and Land Rover Defender, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive, Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i5 vs Defender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I5 Defender
BrandBMWLand Rover
Price₹ 1.2 Cr₹ 1.07 Cr
Range455-516 km/charge-
Battery Capacity83.9 kWh-
Charging Time4 hours 15 min.-

Filters
i5
BMW i5
M60 xDrive
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Defender
Land Rover Defender
110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW i5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear View
Left Side View
Grille
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
83.9 kWh-
Electric Motor
2-
Driving Range
516 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.8 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
795 Nm400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
601 bhp296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Charging Time
4 hours 15 min.-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
230 Kmph-
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R20255 / 60 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R20255 / 60 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Bootspace
490 litres-
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Length
5060 mm5018 mm
Wheelbase
2995 mm3022 mm
Height
1505 mm1967 mm
Width
1900 mm2105 mm
Features
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Heater
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,92,4711,18,53,523
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,50,0001,07,00,000
RTO
54,00011,24,000
Insurance
4,87,97129,023
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,68,5112,54,778

Defender Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfireundefined | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Defender Rally continued its strong 2026 W2RC campaign at the Desafío Ruta 40 in Argentina, while also making history with the event’s first officially entered all-female crew.
Defender Rally’s Historic Argentina Charge Begins With All-Female Crew and Stage Win
26 May 2026
The new Vertex version of the Defender gets alloy wheels that measure up to 22-inches.
2026 Land Rover Defender unveiled with new Vertex variant and expanded accessory range
8 Jul 2026
The Land Rover Range Rover and Defender models accounted for over 80 per cent of JLR India retail sales.
JLR India sees strong FY26 demand; Land Rover Defender and Range Rover models drive sales
15 May 2026
The BMW i5 M60 xDrive boasts of 600 bhp and 820 Nm of torque with a promised 0-100 kmph acceleration in 3.8 seconds and a range of up to 516 km on a single charge
BMW India opens pre-bookings for i5 M60 xDrive electric sedan. Check details
4 Apr 2024
BMW i5 is based on the new generation 5 Series sedan and promises a 475 km range on a single charge.
BMW i5 enters production in Germany, India launch in 2024. Details here
24 Jul 2023
The BMW i5 arrives as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) in India
All-electric BMW i5 launched in India, priced at 1.20 crore
25 Apr 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

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The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India and it starts at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75.80 lakh for the petrol variant.
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Land Rover Defender V8 unveiled: The fastest and most powerful in the 4X4 family
26 Feb 2021
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