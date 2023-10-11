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BMW i5 vs Jaguar F-Type

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i5 and Jaguar F-Type, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive and Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i5 vs F-Type Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I5 F-type
BrandBMWJaguar
Price₹ 1.2 Cr₹ 97.97 Lakhs
Range455-516 km/charge-
Mileage-9.1 to 12.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity83.9 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1997 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 hours 15 min.-

Filters
i5
BMW i5
M60 xDrive
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
2.0 Coupe
₹97.97 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW i5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Headlight
Instrument Cluster
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
83.9 kWh-
Electric Motor
2-
Driving Range
516 km741
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.8 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
795 Nm400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
601 bhp296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Charging Time
4 hours 15 min.-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Speed
230 Kmph-
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R20245 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R20275 / 35 R19
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows1
Bootspace
490 litres509
Seating Capacity
4 Person2
Doors
4 Doors2
Length
5060 mm4470
Wheelbase
2995 mm2622
Height
1505 mm1311
Width
1900 mm1923
Features
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Heater
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,92,4711,13,39,617
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,50,00097,97,000
RTO
54,0009,91,034
Insurance
4,87,9713,25,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,68,5112,38,886

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