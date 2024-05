In 2024, when choosing between the BMW i5 and BMW X7, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive, BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive40i M Sport. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. i5 vs X7 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS I5 X7 Brand BMW BMW Price ₹ 1.2 Cr ₹ 1.27 Cr Range 455-516 km/charge 937 km/charge Battery Capacity 83.9 kWh - Charging Time 4 hours 15 min. -