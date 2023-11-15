In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i5 and BMW M4 Competition, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i5 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60 xDrive and BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive. i5 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i5 vs M4 Competition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I5
|M4 competition
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|Range
|455-516 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|9.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|83.9 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 hours 15 min.
|-