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BMW i4 vs Volvo XC60

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i4 and Volvo XC60, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport and Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs. 68.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Ultimate. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. XC60: 1969 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs XC60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I4 Xc60
BrandBMWVolvo
Price₹ 72.5 Lakhs₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Range483 -590 km/charge-
Mileage- 12.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity70.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1969 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)-

Filters
i4
BMW i4
eDrive35 M Sport
₹72.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XC60
Volvo XC60
B5 Ultimate
₹68.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW i4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Side Mirror Body
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
ElectricFour-cylinder twin turbo-charged engine
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
70.2 kWh48 Volt
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6 seconds6.9 seconds
Driving Range
483 Km863 km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
282 bhp, 430 Nm-
Charging Time
8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
250 Kmph180 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.25 metres5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R18235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double-joint Spring Strut with Hydraulically Damped Torque Strut BearingDouble Wishbone Suspension
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air SuspensionIntegral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring
Rear Tyres
225 / 45 R18235 / 55 R19
Ground Clearance
125 mm-
Length
4783 mm4708 mm
Wheelbase
2856 mm2865 mm
Height
1448 mm1655 mm
Kerb Weight
2050 kg-
Width
1852 mm1902 mm
Bootspace
470 litres483 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
NoYes
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Finish
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanaromic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBoth Sides
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
No2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED,LEDLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
OptionalNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
1715
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch9 inch
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesNo
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
14 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)2 way electrically adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherNappa Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black & BiegeAmber / Charcoal, Maroon Brown / Charcoal
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,86,22879,05,648
Ex-Showroom Price
72,50,00068,90,000
RTO
29,0007,18,000
Insurance
3,06,7282,97,148
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,63,0571,69,923

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