In 2026, when choosing between the BMW i4 and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport, Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I4
|Xc40 recharge
|Brand
|BMW
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|₹ 54.95 Lakhs
|Range
|483 -590 km/charge
|418-592
|Battery Capacity
|70.2 kWh
|69 kWh
|Charging Time
|8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)