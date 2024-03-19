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BMW i4 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

In 2026, when choosing between the BMW i4 and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport, Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I4 Xc40 recharge
BrandBMWVolvo
Price₹ 72.5 Lakhs₹ 54.95 Lakhs
Range483 -590 km/charge418-592
Battery Capacity70.2 kWh69 kWh
Charging Time8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

Filters
i4
BMW i4
eDrive35 M Sport
₹72.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
E60 Plus
₹54.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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BMW i4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left Side
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
ElectricDual Synchronous motor with permanent magnet
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
70.2 kWh69 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6 seconds7.3 seconds
Driving Range
483 Km592 km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic
Drivetrain
RWD-
Max Motor Performance
282 bhp, 430 Nm238 bhp, 420 Nm
Charging Time
8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Speed
250 Kmph180 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.25 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R18-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double-joint Spring Strut with Hydraulically Damped Torque Strut BearingMacPherson Strut, Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air SuspensionIndependent Suspension with Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers,Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
225 / 45 R18-
Ground Clearance
125 mm175 mm
Length
4783 mm4440 mm
Wheelbase
2856 mm2702 mm
Height
1448 mm1647 mm
Kerb Weight
2050 kg-
Width
1852 mm1863 mm
Bootspace
470 litres419 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoYes
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
MetallicYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
No3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
88
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesFootwell Lamps
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED,LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
OptionalNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
1713
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch9 inch
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
14 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & BiegeCharcoal
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,86,22857,63,551
Ex-Showroom Price
72,50,00054,95,000
RTO
29,00029,000
Insurance
3,06,7282,39,051
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,63,0571,23,881

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