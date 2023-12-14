Saved Articles

BMW i4 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

In 2023, when choosing between the BMW i4 and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.

i4
BMW i4
eDrive40
₹69.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
P8 AWD
₹55.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds4.9 seconds
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not ApplicableNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Motor Performance
335 bhp 430 Nm402 bhp 660 Nm
Driving Range
590 Km418 Km
Drivetrain
RWD-
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable-
Battery
83.9 kWh,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan78 kWh, Lithium Ion, 500 kg
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous2
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Range
493 km340 km
Max Speed
250 kmph180 kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
--
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,20,20258,66,214
Ex-Showroom Price
69,90,00055,90,000
RTO
33,00033,000
Insurance
2,96,7022,42,714
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,57,3391,26,087

    Latest News

    Volvo will increase the prices of XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models besides its two electric SUVs XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge from January, 2024.
    Volvo joins Mercedes and other luxury carmakers to hike prices of XC40, C40 Recharge among others from New Year
    14 Dec 2023
    Volvo wants non-fossil fuel vehicles to contribute half of its overall sales in India by 2030 as part of its global plan to go all-electric.
    Volvo aims non-fossil fuel vehicles to contribute half of its India sales by 2030
    24 Nov 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto 800 model from India due to stricter emission norms. Kia too has pulled out the Carnival MPV for the same reason. However, Kia plans to relaunch the MPV next year in a new avatar.
    Maruti Alto 800 to Mahindra Alturas SUV: Eight cars that went off showrooms in India in 2023
    26 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon. Bookings open in December
    29 Nov 2022
    BMW i4 is the latest electric car to launch in India. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the new i4 is a first in more than one aspect in India’s emerging electric vehicle market.
    BMW i4: 10 key things to know before you buy one
    27 May 2022
    BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
    Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
    7 Jul 2022
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    View all
     