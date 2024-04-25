In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i4 and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport and Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs v90-cross-country Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I4
|V90-cross-country
|Brand
|BMW
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|₹ 65.31 Lakhs
|Range
|483 -590 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|70.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)
|-