BMW i4 vs Volvo S90

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW i4 and Volvo S90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

i4
BMW i4
eDrive40
₹69.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
S90
Volvo S90
D4 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds8.2
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
335 bhp 430 Nm-
Driving Range
590 Km982
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTwin Turbo
Battery
83.9 kWh,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Range
493 km-
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,20,20271,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
69,90,00061,90,000
RTO
33,0006,48,000
Insurance
2,96,7022,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,57,3391,52,792

    Volvo will increase the prices of XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models besides its two electric SUVs XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge from January, 2024.
    Volvo joins Mercedes and other luxury carmakers to hike prices of XC40, C40 Recharge among others from New Year
    14 Dec 2023
    Volvo has increased the prices of Volvo XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models for the second time in 2023.
    Volvo increases prices of XC60, XC90 SUVs and S90 sedan. Check new prices
    29 Sept 2023
    BMW hopes the battery-electric powered M-badged cars will outsell the internal combustion engine-powered cars in 2028.
    BMW betting big on battery electric M cars, hopes BEVs to outsell ICEs in 2028
    21 Mar 2023
    BMW 7-Series, iX, i4, X5, X6, X7 and XM will be among the first cars to receive the updated iDrive with OS 8.5 in July this year.
    BMW updates iDrive for all models ahead of shifting to Android platform
    11 Mar 2023
    BMW i4 is the latest electric car to launch in India. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the new i4 is a first in more than one aspect in India’s emerging electric vehicle market.
    BMW i4: 10 key things to know before you buy one
    27 May 2022
    BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
    Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
    7 Jul 2022
    BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe has grown bigger in size than its predecessor, yet costs less than its two-door version launched earlier.
    2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe: First look
    9 Jun 2021
    BMW has unveiled the new i4 electric sedan and the i4 M50 performance version of the entry-level electric sedan.
    2022 BMW i4 and i4 M50: First look
    2 Jun 2021
