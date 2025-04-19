In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i4 and Volvo S90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport and Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs. 68.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D4 Inscription. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. S90: 1969 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs S90 Comparison