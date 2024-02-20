In 2026, when choosing between the BMW i4 and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport, Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs C40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I4
|C40 recharge
|Brand
|BMW
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|₹ 62.95 Lakhs
|Range
|483 -590 km/charge
|530 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|70.2 kWh
|78 kWh
|Charging Time
|8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)
|8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)