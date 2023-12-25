Saved Articles

BMW i4 vs Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]

In 2023, when choosing between the BMW i4 and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

i4
BMW i4
eDrive40
₹69.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Vellfire [2020-2023]
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]
Hybrid
₹87.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
335 bhp 430 Nm141 bhp @ 4500 rpm
Driving Range
590 Km948
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableNo
Battery
83.9 kWh,Battery Placed Under Floor PanNickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Range
493 km-
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,20,2021,01,89,715
Ex-Showroom Price
69,90,00089,90,000
RTO
33,0008,99,030
Insurance
2,96,7023,00,185
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,57,3392,19,016

