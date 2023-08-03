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HomeCompare Carsi4 vs Vellfire [2020-2023]

BMW i4 vs Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]

In 2026, when choosing between the BMW i4 and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport, Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I4 Vellfire [2020-2023]
BrandBMWToyota
Price₹ 72.5 Lakhs₹ 87 Lakhs
Range483 -590 km/charge948
Battery Capacity70.2 kWh-
Charging Time8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)-

Filters
i4
BMW i4
eDrive35 M Sport
₹72.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vellfire [2020-2023]
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]
Hybrid
₹87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW i4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
ElectricPetrol Hybrid
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
70.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6 seconds-
Driving Range
483 Km948
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Max Motor Performance
282 bhp, 430 Nm141 bhp @ 4500 rpm
Charging Time
8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Speed
250 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.25 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R18225 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double-joint Spring Strut with Hydraulically Damped Torque Strut BearingMCPherson Strut with Stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air SuspensionMulti-Link Double Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
225 / 45 R18225 / 60 R17
Ground Clearance
125 mm-
Length
4783 mm4935
Wheelbase
2856 mm3000
Height
1448 mm1895
Kerb Weight
2050 kg2065
Width
1852 mm1850
Bootspace
470 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoManual
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
No3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED,LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
176+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (JNCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
14 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & BiegeBeige
Ventilated Seats
NoFront and Middle Row
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,86,2281,01,89,715
Ex-Showroom Price
72,50,00089,90,000
RTO
29,0008,99,030
Insurance
3,06,7283,00,185
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,63,0572,19,016

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