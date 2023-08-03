In 2026, when choosing between the BMW i4 and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport, Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I4
|Vellfire [2020-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Range
|483 -590 km/charge
|948
|Battery Capacity
|70.2 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)
|-