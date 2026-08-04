In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i4 and Porsche Macan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport and Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs. 96.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. Macan: 1984 cc engine, 6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs Macan Comparison