In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i4 and Porsche 718, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport and Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs 718 Comparison