Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

BMW i4 vs Porsche 718

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW i4 and Porsche 718, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
i4
BMW i4
eDrive40
₹69.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
335 bhp 430 Nm-
Driving Range
590 Km729.54
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Battery
83.9 kWh,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Range
493 km-
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-No
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraOptional
Parking Sensors
RearOptional
Cruise Control
YesOptional
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,20,2021,43,89,712
Ex-Showroom Price
69,90,0001,25,63,000
RTO
33,00013,10,300
Insurance
2,96,7025,15,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,57,3393,09,291

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Porsche 718 Spyder RS is capable of running at a top speed of 308 kmph.
    Porsche 718 Spyder RS debuts as final 718 model with internal combustion engine
    10 May 2023
    The Porsche 911 stands out as the car in the US with the lowest value depreciation after five years of first-hand ownership.
    Porsche 911 to Toyota Corolla: These are the top 10 cars in US with best resale value
    14 Dec 2023
    The Chronograph 718 Spyder RS is exclusively for 718 Spyder RS owners.
    Porsche launches 7-lakh-worth watch exclusively for 718 Spyder RS buyers
    11 May 2023
    Majority of the Porsche 718 got destroyed with only the rear portion of the car recognizable.
    Speeding Porsche burns to ashes after hitting divider, tree in Gurugram
    11 May 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    BMW i4 is the latest electric car to launch in India. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the new i4 is a first in more than one aspect in India’s emerging electric vehicle market.
    BMW i4: 10 key things to know before you buy one
    27 May 2022
    BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
    Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
    7 Jul 2022
    BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe has grown bigger in size than its predecessor, yet costs less than its two-door version launched earlier.
    2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe: First look
    9 Jun 2021
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
    18 Sept 2021
    View all
     