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BMW i4 vs Porsche 718

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i4 and Porsche 718, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport and Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs 718 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I4 718
BrandBMWPorsche
Price₹ 72.5 Lakhs₹ 85.46 Lakhs
Range483 -590 km/charge-
Mileage-9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity70.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1988 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)-

Filters
i4
BMW i4
eDrive35 M Sport
₹72.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW i4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Right Side
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Rear View
Left Side View
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
ElectricMA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
70.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6 seconds-
Driving Range
483 Km729.54
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
282 bhp, 430 Nm-
Charging Time
8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Speed
250 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.25 metres5.5
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R18235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double-joint Spring Strut with Hydraulically Damped Torque Strut BearingMcPherson Spring-Strut
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air SuspensionMcPherson Spring-Strut
Rear Tyres
225 / 45 R18265 / 458 R18
Ground Clearance
125 mm-
Length
4783 mm4379
Wheelbase
2856 mm2475
Height
1448 mm1295
Kerb Weight
2050 kg1365
Width
1852 mm1801
Bootspace
470 litres275
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows1
Seating Capacity
5 Person2
Doors
5 Doors2
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesOptional
Parking Sensors
RearOptional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraOptional
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesOptional
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseRemote Operated
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
No3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable60000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Cornering Headlights
NoOptional
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearOptional
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesOptional
Headlights
LEDBi-Xenon Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED,LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Steering mounted controls
YesOptional
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
176+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesOptional
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoOptional
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoOptional
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
14 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather + Alcantara
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & BiegeBlack, Agate Grey
Ventilated Seats
NoOptional
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,86,2281,43,89,712
Ex-Showroom Price
72,50,0001,25,63,000
RTO
29,00013,10,300
Insurance
3,06,7285,15,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,63,0573,09,291
Expert Rating
-

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