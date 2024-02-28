Saved Articles

BMW i4 vs Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW i4 and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

i4 vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I4 Gls [2020-2024]
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 69.9 Lakh₹ 1.05 Cr
Range493 km/charge-
Mileage-10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity83.9 kwh-
Engine Capacity-2925 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
i4
BMW i4
eDrive40
₹69.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
335 bhp 430 Nm-
Driving Range
590 Km1125
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Battery
83.9 kWh,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Range
493 km-
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,20,2021,27,57,147
Ex-Showroom Price
69,90,0001,08,90,000
RTO
33,00014,15,250
Insurance
2,96,7024,51,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,57,3392,74,200
Expert Rating
-

