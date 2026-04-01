In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i4 and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 91.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. GLE [2020-2023]: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs GLE [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I4
|Gle [2020-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|₹ 91.2 Lakhs
|Range
|483 -590 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|14 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|70.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)
|-