In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i4 and Mercedes-Benz GLE, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport and Mercedes-Benz GLE Price starts at Rs. 99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300d AMG Line. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. GLE: 1993 cc engine, 9 to 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs GLE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I4
|Gle
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|₹ 99 Lakhs
|Range
|483 -590 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|9 to 9.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|70.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)
|-