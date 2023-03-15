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BMW i4 vs Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs GLC Coupe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I4 Glc coupe
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 72.5 Lakhs₹ 68 Lakhs
Range483 -590 km/charge-
Mileage-12.7 to 16.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity70.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1950 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)-

Filters
i4
BMW i4
eDrive35 M Sport
₹72.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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GLC Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
300 4MATIC
₹68 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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BMW i4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Side Mirror Body
Steering Controls
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
ElectricM264 Turbocharged I4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
70.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6 seconds-
Driving Range
483 Km841.5
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
282 bhp, 430 Nm-
Charging Time
8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Speed
250 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.25 metres5.9
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R18235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double-joint Spring Strut with Hydraulically Damped Torque Strut BearingDouble wishbone, coil springs, single-tube gas-filled shock absorber, stabiliser bar
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air SuspensionMulti-link suspension, coil springs, twin-tube gas-filled shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Rear Tyres
225 / 45 R18235 / 55 R19
Ground Clearance
125 mm201
Length
4783 mm4731
Wheelbase
2856 mm2873
Height
1448 mm1620
Kerb Weight
2050 kg-
Width
1852 mm1890
Bootspace
470 litres550
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
No2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Cornering Headlights
NoIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED,LEDLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
176+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
14 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black & BiegeSilk Beige / Espresso Brown, Magma Grey / Black, Black
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,86,22878,03,177
Ex-Showroom Price
72,50,00068,00,000
RTO
29,0007,09,000
Insurance
3,06,7282,93,677
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,63,0571,67,720
Expert Rating
-

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