In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i4 and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I4
|Gla [2021-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|₹ 48.5 Lakhs
|Range
|483 -590 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17 to 19 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|70.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)
|-