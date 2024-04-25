In 2026, when choosing between the BMW i4 and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport, Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs EQB Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I4
|Eqb
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|₹ 72.2 Lakhs
|Range
|483 -590 km/charge
|423 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|70.2 kWh
|70.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)
|7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)