hamburger icon
HomeCompare Carsi4 vs C-Class

BMW i4 vs Mercedes-Benz C-Class

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i4 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price starts at Rs. 59.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for C 220d. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. C-Class: 1496 cc engine, 16.9 to 23 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs C-Class Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I4 C-class
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 72.5 Lakhs₹ 59.9 Lakhs
Range483 -590 km/charge-
Mileage-16.9 to 23 kmpl
Battery Capacity70.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1496 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)-

Filters
i4
BMW i4
eDrive35 M Sport
₹72.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 220d
₹59.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

BMW i4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Headlight
Rear Left View
Rear View
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
ElectricOM 654
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
70.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6 seconds-
Driving Range
483 Km-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
282 bhp, 430 Nm-
Charging Time
8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricMild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Max Speed
250 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.25 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R18205 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
Double-joint Spring Strut with Hydraulically Damped Torque Strut BearingFour-link front axle, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air SuspensionFive-link independent rear suspension, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliser
Rear Tyres
225 / 45 R18205 / 55 R17
Ground Clearance
125 mm-
Length
4783 mm4751 mm
Wheelbase
2856 mm2865 mm
Height
1448 mm1437 mm
Kerb Weight
2050 kg-
Width
1852 mm1820 mm
Bootspace
470 litres455 L
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver (with light)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraAutomatic Parking
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
No-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front & Second Row
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
No-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes (64)
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED,LEDLED - Front & Halogen - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
17-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
14 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black & Biege-
Ventilated Seats
NoFront (Cooled)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,86,22868,52,970
Ex-Showroom Price
72,50,00059,90,000
RTO
29,0006,28,000
Insurance
3,06,7282,34,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,63,0571,47,297

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The first electric Mercedes-Benz C-Class brings new styling, longer range and upgraded in-car technology.
Mercedes-Benz Electric C-Class: 5 things to know about the new EV sedan
26 Apr 2026
Mercedes-Benz reveals the C-Class EV interior ahead of its April 20 debut, featuring the MBUX Hyperscreen and premium cabin tech
Screens galore: Mercedes-Benz reveals C-Class EV interior ahead of April 20 debut
17 Apr 2026
The BMW i4 facelift model has been revealed with minor styling tweaks at the exterior, while the interior received an upgraded infotainment system offering charging-optimised route planning.
BMW i4 electric sedan receives minimal styling tweaks and feature updates
25 Apr 2024
BMW is hosting a Group Night on the eve of Auto China 2024 and will unveil the new i4 and all-new MINI Aceman for the world
BMW i4 facelift to be revealed at Auto China 2024. India launch likely in 2025
19 Apr 2024
The electric C-Class features an illuminated grille with 1,050 dots.
2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class breaks cover globally; Fully electric and most powerful yet
21 Apr 2026
BMW's two flagship electric vehicles i4 and iX1 have helped the German auto giant to lead EV sales in Europe for the first time by beating global giants like Tesla.
i4, iX1 help BMW overtake Tesla in EV sales in Europe for first time
23 Aug 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests.
Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests
25 May 2022
BMW i4 is the latest electric car to launch in India. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the new i4 is a first in more than one aspect in India’s emerging electric vehicle market.
BMW i4: 10 key things to know before you buy one
27 May 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
7 Jul 2022
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe has grown bigger in size than its predecessor, yet costs less than its two-door version launched earlier.
2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe: First look
9 Jun 2021
Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
20 Dec 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers