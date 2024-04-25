In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i4 and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (last recorded price) for 4MATIC Plus. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. AMG E53: 2999 cc engine, 11.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs AMG E53 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I4
|Amg e53
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|Range
|483 -590 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|11.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|70.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)
|-