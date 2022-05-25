|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|5.7 seconds
|4.8
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Max Motor Performance
|335 bhp 430 Nm
|-
|Driving Range
|590 Km
|683
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|AWD
|Transmission
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Not Applicable
|Turbocharged
|Battery
|83.9 kWh,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|-
|Electric Motor
|Permanent magnet synchronous
|-
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Idle Start/Stop
|Range
|493 km
|-
|Max Speed
|250 kmph
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|-
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|No
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹73,20,202
|₹66,19,072
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹69,90,000
|₹57,60,000
|RTO
|₹33,000
|₹6,05,000
|Insurance
|₹2,96,702
|₹2,53,572
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,57,339
|₹1,42,269