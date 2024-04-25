In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i4 and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs AMG A35 Limousine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I4
|Amg a35 limousine
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|₹ 57.6 Lakhs
|Range
|483 -590 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|13.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|70.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)
|-