BMW i4 vs Lexus RX

In 2024, when choosing between the BMW i4 and Lexus RX, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

i4
BMW i4
eDrive40
₹69.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
RX
Lexus RX
350h Panasonic
₹95.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Motor Performance
335 bhp 430 Nm179 bhp 270 Nm
Driving Range
590 Km-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable-
Battery
83.9 kWh,Battery Placed Under Floor PanNickel Metal Hydride, 259.2 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Range
493 km-
Max Speed
250 kmph200 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,20,2021,09,93,381
Ex-Showroom Price
69,90,00095,80,000
RTO
33,00010,12,000
Insurance
2,96,7024,00,881
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,57,3392,36,290

    Latest News

    The latest Lexus RX model comes in two variants and carries a price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95.80 lakh before taxes.
    Deliveries of Lexus RX 350H SUV start across India. Here are the main highlights
    30 Jun 2023
    The latest Lexus RX is offered in eight and six body colour choices, depending on the variant.
    Lexus RX SUV launched at 95.80 lakh, boasts of connected technology
    19 Apr 2023
    BMW hopes the battery-electric powered M-badged cars will outsell the internal combustion engine-powered cars in 2028.
    BMW betting big on battery electric M cars, hopes BEVs to outsell ICEs in 2028
    21 Mar 2023
    BMW 7-Series, iX, i4, X5, X6, X7 and XM will be among the first cars to receive the updated iDrive with OS 8.5 in July this year.
    BMW updates iDrive for all models ahead of shifting to Android platform
    11 Mar 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    BMW i4 is the latest electric car to launch in India. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the new i4 is a first in more than one aspect in India’s emerging electric vehicle market.
    BMW i4: 10 key things to know before you buy one
    27 May 2022
    BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
    Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
    7 Jul 2022
    BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe has grown bigger in size than its predecessor, yet costs less than its two-door version launched earlier.
    2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe: First look
    9 Jun 2021
    BMW has unveiled the new i4 electric sedan and the i4 M50 performance version of the entry-level electric sedan.
    2022 BMW i4 and i4 M50: First look
    2 Jun 2021
