BMW i4 vs Lexus NX

In 2023, when choosing between the BMW i4 and Lexus NX, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

i4
BMW i4
eDrive40
₹69.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
NX
Lexus NX
350h Exquisite
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds7.7 seconds
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve
Fuel Type
ElectricHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Motor Performance
335 bhp 430 Nm-
Driving Range
590 Km997 Km
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable-
Battery
83.9 kWh,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 259 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Range
493 km-
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,20,20274,54,223
Ex-Showroom Price
69,90,00064,90,000
RTO
33,0006,82,000
Insurance
2,96,7022,81,723
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,57,3391,60,220

    Latest News

    Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has expanded its business abroad with the launch of its models in Ghana, Africa.
    TVS Motor expands global footprint to Africa, launches its models in Ghana
    27 Mar 2023
    The 2024 Honda NX500 is essentially the comprehensively updated CB500X with a new name
    EICMA 2023: Honda NX500, CB500 Hornet unveiled, India launch likely in 2024
    12 Nov 2023
    BMW hopes the battery-electric powered M-badged cars will outsell the internal combustion engine-powered cars in 2028.
    BMW betting big on battery electric M cars, hopes BEVs to outsell ICEs in 2028
    21 Mar 2023
    BMW 7-Series, iX, i4, X5, X6, X7 and XM will be among the first cars to receive the updated iDrive with OS 8.5 in July this year.
    BMW updates iDrive for all models ahead of shifting to Android platform
    11 Mar 2023
    Latest Videos

    Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
    Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
    23 Mar 2022
    Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
    21 Mar 2022
    BMW i4 is the latest electric car to launch in India. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the new i4 is a first in more than one aspect in India’s emerging electric vehicle market.
    BMW i4: 10 key things to know before you buy one
    27 May 2022
    BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
    Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
    7 Jul 2022
    View all
     