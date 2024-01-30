In 2026, when choosing between the BMW i4 and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs Range Rover Evoque Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I4
|Range rover evoque
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|Range
|483 -590 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|70.2 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)
|-